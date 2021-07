PlayStation will be broadcasting one of their "State of Play" livestreams on Thursday, with Arkane Studios' Deathloop serving as the headline attraction. Over the past few years, Sony has been gradually distancing itself from the hustle and bustle of E3 (and was not present at 2021's event in any capacity whatsoever), in favor of hosting smaller mini-conferences throughout the year. Known as "State of Play" livestreams, these are held on an irregular basis but there is usually one every other month at least. In that sense, they are similar to Nintendo's quarterly "Direct" broadcasts.