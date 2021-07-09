Celestial Motion (7/6-7/12)
The week begins with two planetary aspects: a Venus opposition with Saturn and a Mercury square with Neptune. When Venus opposes Saturn, you may feel strain in your relationships and it may be difficult to resolve these issues directly. When working through these issues, it is best to show your love through work rather than talking through it. This is emphasized by Mercury’s square with Neptune, which leaves all signs prone to miscommunication and confusion. On July 8, Venus squares Uranus, which could push us to seek out more freedom in our relationships. At this time, it is important to be open-minded and honest without being domineering.www.michigandaily.com
Comments / 0