Astronomy

Celestial Motion (7/6-7/12)

By Andrew Nakamura
Michigan Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe week begins with two planetary aspects: a Venus opposition with Saturn and a Mercury square with Neptune. When Venus opposes Saturn, you may feel strain in your relationships and it may be difficult to resolve these issues directly. When working through these issues, it is best to show your love through work rather than talking through it. This is emphasized by Mercury’s square with Neptune, which leaves all signs prone to miscommunication and confusion. On July 8, Venus squares Uranus, which could push us to seek out more freedom in our relationships. At this time, it is important to be open-minded and honest without being domineering.

AstronomyMichigan Daily

LifestyleMichigan Daily

Aries (7/6-7/12)

This new moon will push you to examine which relationships no longer serve you, but you should handle these conflicts with care in order to avoid cutting off salvageable connections. When Mercury enters Cancer, you should be more open specifically with the people you live with. This is also a good time to finish any tasks related to your home life.
Cancer (7/6-7/12)

The new moon is in your sign, indicating that your emotions and sensitivity will be accentuated at this time. You may feel pressured to take care of others, but you should ultimately prioritize yourself. Mercury also enters your sign, which encourages you to share your thoughts and ideas openly with others. It is often easy to remain tucked inside your shell, but now is the time to be bold because your ideas are valuable.

