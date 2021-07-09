Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

NEW: Stocks close higher, capping third consecutive week of gains

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bond yields rebounded solidly and stock indexes notched new highs Friday as Wall Street closed out a choppy, holiday-shortened week of trading with the market’s third consecutive weekly gain. The S&P 500 index rose 1.1% to an all-time high for the second time this week. The benchmark index more than...

www.ajc.com

Comments / 0

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
37K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Oil Companies#Wall Street#Treasury#Globalt Investments#Nasdaq#Jpmorgan Chase#Citigroup#Bank Of America#Wells Fargo#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks to Buy When the Stock Market Crashes

From a valuation and historical basis, the market appears set up for a slide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is the perfect place for investors to look for highly profitable, money-making businesses to invest in during a crash. No matter how well the stock market is performing, you'll never have...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Nasdaq ends lower as investors sell Big Tech

(Reuters) - The Nasdaq ended lower on Thursday, pulled down by Apple, Amazon and other Big Tech companies as a fall in weekly jobless claims data fed investor concerns about a recent inflation spike. Nvidia tumbled 4.4% and Amazon fell over 1%, both companies contributing more than any others to...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

JPMorgan, Home Depot Lead 5 Dow Jones Stocks Near Buy Points

JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Home Depot (HD), Honeywell (HON), Goldman Sachs (GS) and UnitedHealth (UNH) are Dow Jones stocks to watch as they near buy zones from flat (or shallow cup) bases. Dow Jones Tests 35,000. On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average topped 35,000 early in the session, nearing its...
Small Businessmilwaukeesun.com

China's "new third board" sees higher weekly turnover

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- China's National Equities Exchange and Quotations, also known as the "new third board," saw turnover rise in the past week. From July 12 to 16, turnover on the board went up 31.44 percent from the previous trading week to 4.89 billion yuan (about 756 million U.S. dollars).
StocksKMJ

Stocks slide despite strong retail sales

Consumers were spending like mad last month, but investors don’t seem too impressed. Stocks ended Friday in the red, even though the government reported a solid rebound in retail sales for June. The Dow dropped nearly 300 points, a loss of about 0.9%. Oil stocks and banks led the way...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Market Rally Struggles Outside Apple; JPMorgan, Goldman, UnitedHealth, Taiwan Semi Are Key Earnings

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell, even as Apple (AAPL) powered higher, boosted by reports of bullish iPhone production plans. Beneath the surface, market breadth continued to weaken while recent breakouts and buying opportunities struggled. JPMorgan (JPM), Goldman Sachs (GS) beat earnings views, along with other banking giants, despite weaker trading. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) tumbled on weak margins, fueling selling in several chip names. UnitedHealth (UNH) beat views while InMode (INMD) soared on preliminary results. Delta Air Lines (DAL) and American Airlines (AAL) reported positive cash flow for the first time since the pandemic started.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Stocks Struggle for Direction as Banks Jumpstart Earnings Season

Another earnings season descended upon Wall Street this week, with bank stocks leading the charge. Despite a week packed full of key economic indicators and quarterly reports, though, stocks barely budged. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) did start out the week on a strong note, blasting towards a record close, joined by the S&P 500 index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC), as investors looked toward Federal Chair Jerome Powell's Capitol Hill testimony. The blue-chip index was reversing course by Tuesday, though, after a hotter-than-expected consumer price index (CPI) weighed on markets -- marking the CPI's fastest acceleration in almost 13 years. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq pulled back, too, but not before logging more record intraday highs. The S&P 500 notched yet another mid-session high on Wednesday, though stocks were relatively muted as investors eyed a downward trend in bond yields, and digested initial comments from Powell during his two-day testimony.
StocksFOXBusiness

Stock futures moving higher to end the week

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a higher open when trading begins on Wall Street. The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.1%. Wall Street benchmarks extended losses on Thursday amid uncertainty over rising coronavirus cases and the risks to pandemic recoveries. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% to 4,360.03....
Retailamericanpeoplenews.com

Dow jumps above 35,000 as retail sales top expectations

U.S. stock indexes edged higher on Friday as the latest retail sales data topped economists’ expectations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 20 points, or 0.06%, jumping above 35,000. The index closed just short of that level on Monday. The S&P 500 traded near the flatline and the Nasdaq Composite ticked roughly 0.1% higher.
Stocksinvesting.com

Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.15%

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Healthcare, Chemicals and Consumer Goods sectors led shares higher. At the close in Copenhagen, the OMX Copenhagen 20 rose 0.15%. The best performers of the session on the OMX Copenhagen 20 were Ambu A/S (CSE:AMBUb),...
StocksFOXBusiness

Stocks slide as coronavirus, inflation worries creep up

U.S. equity markets reversed early gains as worries mounted over an uptick in COVID-19 cases and a consumer sentiment survey for July highlighted inflation concerns that are sweeping across America. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 300 points or 0.86%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index...
Stocksactionforex.com

Dow Jones Stalls As Intel And Globalfoundries Advance

US stocks wavered as the earning season as corporate consolidation continued. Dow Jones futures dropped by 54 points while those tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 declined by 0.20% and 0.30%, respectively. This happened after companies like Progressive, UnitedHealth Group, and Morgan Stanley released relatively strong quarterly results. Later today, companies like Charles Schwab, State Street, and Kansas City Southern will publish their results. Meanwhile, investors reacted to the ongoing wave of M&A. Overnight, it was revealed that Intel was in talks to buy GlobalFoundries in a deal valued at more than $30 billion. This is an attempt for Intel to become a leading player in manufacturing chips for other companies. If the deal goes well, Intel will become a competitor to Taiwan Semiconductor. Global Foundries was spun off from AMD in 20008.
StocksZacks.com

3 Solid Reasons to Bet on Big Tech ETFs and Stocks

The year 2021 has brought with it a rising rate trend in the United States (thanks to stimulus and vaccine distribution) and thus growth stocks have started to waver. Since tech stocks are high-growth in nature, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has suffered occasionally this year. This is because the tech bunch...
Real Estatethemreport.com

Mortgage Rates Slide for the Third Consecutive Week

Mortgage rates continue to dip below the 3% mark, with the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) dropping this week to 2.88%, down from last week when it averaged 2.90%, according to Freddie Mac’s latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS). A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 2.98%. Freddie...
Stocksactionnewsjax.com

Stocks open higher; Citi, Wells Fargo lead gains for banks

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday as several big companies reported results that were better than analysts were expecting. The S&P 500 was up 0.5%. Several banks were rising after turning in strong quarterly earnings reports. Wells Fargo and Citigroup both rose. American Airlines jumped 6% after forecasting better results than the market was expecting. Investors were also keeping a close eye on the latest inflation report, which showed that wholesale prices rose 1% in June, pushing price gains over the past 12 months up by a record 7.3%. European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed lower.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks rise on dovish Powell comments; virus worries cap gains

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares edged higher on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's dovish remarks, although concerns over new coronavirus cases staying near record high weighed on the market. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 4.32 points, or 0.13%, to 3,269.13 by 0125 GMT. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.38%, while peer SK Hynix traded flat. ** Powell said in his congressional testimony that high inflation was for goods and services tied to the reopening and the U.S. economy was "still a ways off" from levels the Fed wanted to see before tapering its stimulus support. ** Financial markets showed muted reaction to the Bank of Korea's decision to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged, as the country battles a spike in infections that threatens to derail policymakers' plans to dial back stimulus this year. ** Meanwhile, South Korea reported 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, a slight drop from the record high marked the previous day. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 17.0 billion won ($14.82 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,146.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.16% higher than its previous close at 1,148.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,146.7 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,146.6. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 110.36. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 1.377%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 1.991%. ($1 = 1,147.1900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Up, but Gains Capped by Higher-Than-Expected U.S. Inflation

Investing.com – Gold was up on Wednesday morning in Asia, but Tuesday’s data that said U.S. consumer prices last month rose by the most in 13 years capped the yellow metal’s gains. Gold futures were up 0.21% to $1,813.65 by 1:16 AM ET (5:16 AM GMT). The dollar, which normally...

Comments / 0

Community Policy