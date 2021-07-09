SummerSlam Main Event Plans Reportedly Locked In For Roman Reigns

WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view saved its biggest surprise for last, as after Roman Reigns took down Edge (with some help from Seth Rollins) and a staredown occurred between the two, we saw one of WWE's biggest stars make his long-awaited return. That would be John Cena, and after his music hit, he made his way to the ring and celebrated with the crowd, much to Reigns' dismay. While he didn't launch into a promo during the televised event, he did deliver a quick promo to the live crowd, thanking all the fans and talking about how good it was to b back. You can watch it in the video below.