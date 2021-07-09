Cancel
SummerSlam Main Event Plans Reportedly Locked In For Roman Reigns

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next pay-per-view on WWE’s schedule is Money in the Bank, and after the show wraps up all eyes will be looking ahead to SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium in August. It’s been reported that WWE wants to make SummerSlam a WrestleMania level event this year, and it’s also been rumored that John Cena could be returning to face Roman Reigns. However, there has been speculation on Cena’s status after it was revealed that the former WWE Champion will be filming a movie in Europe in August.

