‘Flip or Flop’ Star Christina Haack’s Cutest Photos With New Boyfriend Joshua Hall

Blossoming romance! Flip or Flop star Christina Haack and new boyfriend Joshua Hall’s loved-up photos prove they’re heating up fast.

The Christina on the Coast star, 38, took her relationship Instagram official on July 8. She wrote a lengthy message about opening her heart up to the Austin-based realtor 10 months after her split from ex-husband Ant Anstead, with whom she shares son Hudson.

“When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit,” Christina explained via Instagram about Joshua. “We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other, and I’ve loved every second of it.”

The house flipper said she wasn’t in a “state of fear” or “fight or flight” when she met her beau. She divulged hiring a “spiritual coach” and smoking the venom of a “bufo toad,” which can cause strong visual and auditory hallucinations, “reset [her] brain” and helped her find herself again.

Christina admitted public attention can “turn new relationships into a circus,” but she decided to introduce her followers to Joshua after they were captured holding hands before their trip to Mexico.

“When I saw a camera behind us at the airport my heart started beating out of my chest and my hands shaking — and not for me but for him,” the California native continued, noting she didn’t want former police officer to “stress” over being in the spotlight.

However, Christina and Joshua decided to leave the past behind them. “We aren’t looking at all the nonsense online. The internet and social are great for businesses … but also can be toxic and (let’s be real) pretty fake,” she acknowledged.

That being said, the mom of three isn’t concerned with being judged for being in “another relationship” following her marriages to Ant and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares kids Taylor and Brayden.

“I may be a bit crazy, and I’m definitely not perfect, but I will never live my life based on other people’s judgments or opinions,” Christina wrote, adding, “I’ll do what I want.”

Keep scrolling to see Christina and Josh’s cutest photos together!

