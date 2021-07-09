Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Matteo Berrettini beats Hurkacz and becomes first Italian in Wimbledon final

By Simon Cambers at Wimbledon
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2smIJ6_0asEYWvN00

Matteo Berrettini likes to tell a story about how, as a youngster, he was not considered to be a great athlete, finding himself bottom of the stats when it came to athletic prowess among his fellow top junior players.

Yesterday, the 25-year-old from Rome became the first Italian – man or woman – to reach the Wimbledon final, beating Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, the 14th seed, 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-4 with a barrage of stunning strikes.

In the biggest match of his career to date, the No 7 seed hit 60 winners, served like a dream with 22 aces, and made just 18 unforced errors to take his place in a first grand slam final.

Related: Wimbledon semi-finals: Djokovic v Shapovalov, Berrettini through – live!

“I have no words, really,” said Berrettini, who banged his heart in the direction of his family and team after Hurkacz’s final forehand return flew over the baseline. “I just know I played a great match, my family’s there, my whole team … I’m really proud. I think I never dreamed about this because it was too much of a dream. I’m just so happy. I think that’s it.”

It was Vincenzo Santopadre, his long-term coach, who encouraged him as a teenager to be patient and his protégé is coming good on the biggest stage of all. Berrettini is the first Italian man since Adriano Panatta, a fellow Roman, to reach a grand slam final and 45 years after Panatta’s French Open victory, he will play Novak Djokovic for the title.

It was a brilliant performance from Berrettini, who had the edge in terms of experience, having already been to a grand slam semi-final once before, at the US Open in 2019. Hurkacz had beaten the eight-times champion Roger Federer to reach his first slam semi-final but the Italian, who won the title at Queen’s Club last month, looked sharp from the start.

Three break points came and went on the Pole’s serve in the third game but he didn’t panic and as the first set wore on, he seemed to be reading the Hurkacz serve. Berrettini got the break for 4-3 and broke again two games later to take the set.

Hurkacz had shown a willingness to come forward throughout the tournament, displaying a comfort at the net, but after a drop shot fell back his side of the net, the second set passed by in the blink of an eye.

The Pole took a break after the set to gather his thoughts and it helped, his game clicking back into gear. Berrettini had a scare when he slipped at the start of the eighth game and though it didn’t seem to affect him, he couldn’t break the Hurkacz serve and his opponent played an excellent tiebreak to snatch the set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ijje_0asEYWvN00
Matteo Berrettini gave Hubert Hurkacz ‘basically zero’ chances, the defeated Pole admitted. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

It would have been easy for Berrettini to start wondering what might have been but he simply regrouped, broke in the first game of the fourth set and though he missed a match point on the Hurkacz serve at 5-3, he made no mistake when serving out for victory.

When Lucy Shuker received a wildcard for this year’s Wimbledon, she was quick to express her thanks to the All England Club for giving her one more try, at the grand old age of 41. She repaid them in spades as she reached the final of the women’s wheelchair doubles for the fifth time in her career.

Partnering Kgothatso Montjane of South Africa, Shuker took out the No 1 seeds Diede De Groot and Aniek Van Koot 6-3, 3-6, 7-5, coming from 5-3 down to complete a superb victory over the highly-decorated Dutch pair.

Later, Shuker looked as if she had not stopped smiling since the final point went her way. “My cheeks are hurting,” she said. “I’d never beaten Diede and Aniek so to win today is just amazing, especially at Wimbledon.”

In the past 18 months, Shuker has sacrificed a lot to try to get back to these kind of moments, changing her training routines, working hard on her fitness to allow her the best opportunity to win a first grand slam title.

“When Covid impacted, I sat down with my team and thought what can I do better?” she said. “We trained differently, we had to. At times it was really challenging but at times, it was really enjoyable too. It’s my fifth final. To get to a final at Wimbledon – the grass is so incredibly difficult for me – I’m very proud to get through.”

Gordon Reid knows what it’s like to win at Wimbledon, having taken the wheelchair singles title in 2016. The Scot has the chance to add a second after took out the defending champion from 2019, Gustavo Fernandez, beating the Argentinian 6-4, 0-6, 6-2 to reach the final.

Reid then teamed up with Englishman Alfie Hewett for more success in the doubles, the three-time champions and No 1 seeds too good for Fernandez and Shingo Kuneida of Japan, winning 6-2, 7-5 to take their place in the final.

However, there was disappointment in the junior singles for Britain’s Jack Pinnington-Jones, who lost 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to Victor Lilov in the quarter-finals.

“I think after the third set I was feeling I deserved to win that set and lost it,” Berrettini admitted. “I said to myself: ‘[It] doesn’t matter,’ I was feeling I was the stronger player, and it paid off.” It was a disappointing end for Hurkacz, but the Pole will look back on a breakthrough grand-slam event, reaching the last four for the first time and beating his hero, Federer, on Centre Court.

“Matteo played unbelievable match today,” Hurkacz said. “In every single service game, he was serving bombs. I didn’t have many chances, basically probably zero. So huge congrats for him that he kept such a high level throughout the whole four sets.

“He was putting a lot of pressure on me. My first serve really wasn’t helping me, which usually does and gets me out of trouble. I was struggling with that. Plus he was putting a lot of pressure on me and he was playing really amazing without doing any unforced errors. If he continues to play like this, he has a big chance in the final.”

Sign up to The Recap, our weekly email of editors’ picks.

The last time Berrettini played on Centre Court was in 2019, when he was hammered by Federer in straight sets. It was a match that the Roman thinks will now help him. “Against Roger two years ago, it wasn’t the same performance but he’s a legend,” Berrettini said. “I enjoyed it even though I lost, that experience helped me a lot to prepare for today. Now, let’s see. So far it’s the best day tennis-wise of my life. Hopefully Sunday is going to be even better. I’m so proud to bring the flag here.”

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Shuker
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Alfie Hewett
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Match#Italian#Djokovic V Shapovalov#French#Queen S Club#The All England Club#Dutch#Argentinian#Englishman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Tennis
Country
Japan
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Pete Sampras Is Doing Just Fine

Each summer Sports Illustrated revisits, remembers and rethinks some of the biggest names and most important stories of our sporting past. This year’s WHERE ARE THEY NOW? crop features a Flying Fish and a Captain, jet packs and NFTs, the Commerce Comet and the Say Hey Kid. Come back all week for more.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'Djokovic would never be as loved as Roger Federer because...', says legend

While Novak Djokovic has achieved countless successes over the past decade and is its great ruler, he has not yet reached the level of popularity of his eternal rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. The number 1 in the world often has to deal with the hostility of the public in the most important tournaments, even when he is facing opponents who are not too well known.
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

Novak Djokovic wins a SIXTH Wimbledon title and draws level with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal on 20 Grand Slams... as Serb comes from behind to beat Italian Matteo Berrettini in four sets in thrilling final on Centre Court

The shared 20:20 vision of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal is over — three is now the crowd at the top of men's tennis. As the sun set on a unique Wimbledon on Sunday night the game was left in the extraordinary position of having three immortals duking it out with 60 major titles split between them.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'If Rafael Nadal was the youngest...', says American star

The absence of Roger Federer in the Olympic Games joins that of other great figures such as Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem or Roberto Bautista, among others, who also ruled out competing in these Games. Nor will other big names like Stan Wawrinka, Nick Kyrgios, Cristian Garín or Denis Shaovalov attend.
TennisPosted by
FanBuzz

Novak Djokovic Married His High School Sweetheart

There are five tennis players who have stood above the rest the past two decades: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic. Federer, Nadal, Williams and Murray remain great, but Djokovic is still at the peak of his powers. The 19-time Grand Slam champion is the...
TennisHello Magazine

The real reason Novak Djokovic moved his family to grand £8.5m Marbella mansion

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic lives in Marbella along with his wife Jelena and children Stefan and Tara. WOW: Serena Williams' new home transformation sends fans wild. While many athletes relocate due to work commitments, this tennis pro made the big move to Marbella after living in Monte Carlo for 15 years because his own brother introduced him to the town.

Comments / 0

Community Policy