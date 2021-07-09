Cancel
Douglas County, KS

Tuesday is the last day to register to vote for upcoming primary elections

LJWORLD
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDouglas County residents hoping to have a say on the upcoming city and school district primary elections have just a few more days left to register to vote. The registration deadline is Tuesday, according to the Douglas County Clerk’s Office. Unlike state and federal elections, city and school district elections are nonpartisan. Those who register without an affiliation to a political party will still be able to vote in the primary election.

