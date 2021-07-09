Cancel
Drier and brighter weekend ahead

By Tom Messner
mynbc5.com
 8 days ago

We'll slowly clear tonight. Mostly sunny on Saturday with the humidity backing off a bit. Highs near 80° in the Champlain Valley. On Sunday, a few more clouds and increased humidity, but not a bad day by any stretch. Highs reach the low 80s for most. Monday is quiet, with...

