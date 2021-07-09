Cancel
Business

Federal Reserve pledges 'powerful support' for economy

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER, AP Economics Writer
WRAL News
 8 days ago
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve says that its low interest rate policies are providing “powerful support” for the economy as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. In its twice-a-year report to Congress on monetary policy released Friday, the Fed indicated that it plans to maintain that support until further progress is made in recovering from last year's severe recession.

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com
Related
POTUSNPR

The Federal Reserve Says Higher Prices Will Be Temporary

Scott Simon talks with Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis about inflation, the government response, and the economy's state in the district he oversees. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Grocery bills are up. The cost of housing is up. Cars, gas, travel - there's no cheap way to...
Businesskfgo.com

Reuters poll: Fed to shutter pandemic support asset purchases by end-2022

BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve will shutter its asset purchases programme by end-2022, according to a Reuters poll, with a few more economists now predicting a rate hike as early as next year, but they pegged new COVID-19 variants as the biggest economic risk. However, Fed chair Jerome Powell...
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

Why Fed Chair Jerome Powell Wants a Stablecoin Crackdown: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's Pippa Stevens brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos explains why The Fed wants tighter rules on certain cryptocurrencies. Plus, the average hourly wage worker can no longer afford a one-bedroom apartment as prices climb. An economic rebound, rising wages and declining...
Congress & Courtswesb.com

Toomey: Fed Must Do More on Inflation

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was on Capitol Hill Thursday to testify about the state of the economy. In his opening statements, Senator Pat Toomey expressed his concerns about the Fed’s handling of inflation. “Inflation is here. And it’s more severe than most, including the Fed itself, expected. And it...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

It is time to revise the Federal Reserve's mission

The Federal Reserve was founded by Congress in 1913 “to provide the nation with a safer, more flexible, and more stable monetary and financial system.” Since then, it has largely met that objective. In recent years, the Fed has engaged more aggressive monetary actions designed to help improve economic growth and short-term employment.
Congress & Courtsaba.com

Fed Chairman ‘Undecided’ about Merits of Central Bank Digital Currency

Testifying before the Senate Banking Committee today, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that he is “legitimately undecided about whether the benefits outweigh the costs” of creating a central bank digital currency. He emphasized that should the central bank decide to move forward with a CBDC, “we would want very broad support in society and in Congress.”
Businesskbnd.com

NWQWM Financial report

The Social Security cost-of-living adjustment for 2022 could be 6.1% thanks to inflation, according to a new estimate. That would be the biggest increase since 1983, according to non-partisan advocacy group The Senior Citizens League, which calculated the increase. The new estimate comes as the Consumer Price Index in June increased 5.5% from a year earlier, the largest gain since August 2008. Higher food and energy prices were among the culprits that helped push the inflation measure higher.
BusinessElkhart Truth

Fed Reserve Chair: Inflation to be 'elevated for months'

(The Center Square) – Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell tried to calm lawmakers’ fears about rising inflation but also said it would probably remain elevated for months to come. Testifying before Congress this week, Powell said the Federal Reserve was willing to step in to address the situation, but that...
Environmentinvesting.com

Powell Says Fed Likely to Require Banks to Test for Climate Risk

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will probably end up requiring banks to conduct tests to judge their vulnerability to the effects of climate change, Chairman Jerome Powell suggested on Thursday. “My guess is that’s a direction we’ll go in but we’re not ready to do yet,” he told the Senate...
Businessinvesting.com

Federal Reserve Tiptoes To The Taper

The minutes to the June Federal Reserve FOMC meeting reinforce the message that we are set for a tapering of QE asset purchases this year, but the form and speed it takes will be driven by the data. Recovery on track, more inflation concerns, but slow jobs hold the Fed...
WorldPosted by
WRAL News

Sri Lanka economy in crisis as debt mounts, reserves dwindle

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka has cut back on imports of farm chemicals, cars and even its staple spice turmeric as its foreign exchange reserves dwindle, hindering its ability to repay a mountain of debt as the South Asian island nation struggles to recover from the pandemic. Toothbrush handles,...
Congress & Courtswallstreetonparade.com

Frontline Investigates the Federal Reserve: Is It a Captured Regulator that’s Wrecking the U.S. Economy with Asset Bubbles?

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will take his seat before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday at noon and before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. for his semi-annual testimony on monetary policy. Some embarrassing questions may come up for Powell based on an investigative report on the Fed that’s airing earlier in the week.
EconomyStreet.Com

Why The Federal Reserve is Fearful of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain

It's not surprising that the powers are a bit jittery around the new digital asset technology. As the benefits of the new technologies become clear and financial inclusion increases, the ship will have sailed for the Federal Reserve to get fully on board with the new frontier of investing and consumerism.
BusinessWDEZ 101.9 FM

Minutes of Federal Reserve June 15-16 policy meeting

(Reuters) – Discussion of Repurchase Agreement Arrangements. Participants resumed their discussion from the April 2021 FOMC meeting of considerations related to the establishment of a domestic standing repurchase agreement (repo) facility (SRF) and a standing Foreign International Monetary Authorities (FIMA) repo facility. Building on discussion at previous meetings, the staff presented considerations for how these facilities might be designed. The design considerations were guided by participants’ general desire to have these facilities play a backstop role in fostering effective implementation of monetary policy and supporting smooth functioning of markets. In April, participants highlighted the importance of designing these facilities in a way that would leave ample room for private market activity while minimizing the potential for stigma, promote equitable access to an appropriately broad set of counterparties, and be governed by the FOMC. With these principles and goals in mind, the staff presented potential terms for each facility.
EconomyLaw.com

Can the Federal Reserve Jumpstart the Distressed Debt Markets?

Rewards abound as we slowly emerge from the pandemic. Those with a vaccinated seal of approval can remove their masks outside and even receive a free donut at Krispy Kreme. Fresh air, surviving 2020 and a sugar high—talk about incentives! The Federal Reserve is rewarding the markets with new inventory to trade. While the Federal Reserve may not be handing out free donuts, it is selling its portfolio of investment grade corporate bonds.
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

Gold jumps 1%, restores safe-haven appeal as US Central Bank jettisons taper-talk

The safe-haven gold futures’ prices gained over 1 per cent after the US Fed Chair Jerome Powell had told in a congressional hearing earlier on Wednesday that the US Central Bank would continue to maintain an accommodative monetary policy despite a scary pick-up in the inflation indicators, restoring a safe-haven appeal for the safe-haven yellow metal while unnerving the American currency.
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: More Upside on Fed Bets, Safe-Haven Flows

US Dollar benefiting from strong fundamental backdrop. Accelerated bets on taper talks helping fuel USD Strength. Safe-haven flows aiding Greenback as Asia battle Covid. The US Dollar finds itself in a solid fundamental position that may lead to further gains as Federal Reserve taper talk bets increase. Traders began to ramp up bets on accelerated monetary policy tightening following June’s FOMC meeting, which showed an upward revision in the Fed’s Dot Plot. Nevertheless, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has pushed back on the notion that the central bank will begin tapering soon. The dovish pushback saw investors move back into US Treasuries.

