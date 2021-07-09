Cancel
Pleasure Venom’s Audrey Campbell stars in comedy short-film ‘I AM TX’—watch

By Maria Serra
Alternative Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOftentimes, comedy is the best way to get an important message across. Film director, comedy improviser and Austin, Texas native Ryan Darbonne knows this to be absolutely true, especially when crafting his short film, I AM TX. Starring Audrey Campbell (Pleasure Venom), Jonathan Horstmann (BLXPLTN, Urban Heat) and Greg Williams (Chief And TheDoomsdayDevice), the plot examines the life of a Black punk band on the road. The group encounter microaggressions from music fans and a music journalist to blatant racist remarks from club staff.

