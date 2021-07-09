On 'Butter Miracle Suite One,' Counting Crows Find Inspiration In A New Format

Comedy writer Simon Rich has always been able to find the perfect balance of absurd humor and surprisingly honest insights about life and love. For example, in his short story “Sell Out” — which would later be adapted into the Seth Rogen-starring An American Pickle — Rich could turn a story about a man who accidentally gets stuck in a pickle-brining machine for a century into a moving story about generational gaps, living up to our past, and even Internet foodie culture. His collection of achingly accurate essays about relationships, entitled "The Last Girlfriend on Earth," became the lovely FX series Man Seeking Woman, while his second novel, "What in God’s Name" became the basis for the first season of TBS’ Miracle Workers, with the second, Miracle Workers: Dark Ages, based on another essay of Rich’s brilliant wit and wonderfully expressed ideas.