Biogen stock falls after FDA calls for federal investigation into Alzheimer's drug approval

AstraZeneca PLC has disclosed Friday that a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee has voted 13 to 1 not to support approval of roxadustat for the treatment of anaemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) in non-dialysis dependent adult patients. Shares of FibroGen Inc. , which was AstraZeneca's partner in developing roxadustat, plummeted 34.1% in premarket trading, while AstraZeneca's U.S.-listed shares edged up 0.4%. The Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee also voted 12 to 2 that the benefit-risk profile of roxadustat didn't support approval for the treatment of anaemia in CKD in dialysis-dependent adult patients. "Although we are disappointed by today's outcome, we will work closely with our partner FibroGen and the FDA to determine the path forward for roxadustat," said Mene Pangalos, executive vice president of BioPharmaceuticals R&D at AstraZeneca. The company noted that roxadustat is approved in China, Japan, Chile and South Korea for the treatment of CKD, and is under regulatory review in the European Union. FibroGen's stock has tumbled 33.0% year to date through Thursday and AstraZeneca shares have gained 13.9%, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 16.1%.