Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Biogen stock falls after FDA calls for federal investigation into Alzheimer's drug approval

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr., @BerkeleyJr
CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiogen shares fell Friday after the head of the FDA called for an investigation into the recent approval of the company's Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm. Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock asked the Office of the Inspector General to investigate interactions between the U.S. agency and Biogen representatives prior to the drug's approval on June 7.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Woodcock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#Stock#Stat News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
Related
Medical & BiotechBangor Daily News

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine granted priority review for full US approval

Pfizer Inc. said its COVID-19 vaccine was granted priority review by U.S. regulators, putting it on track for a potential full approval by early next year. The drugmaker and its German partner BioNTech SE said in a statement Friday that the Food and Drug Administration plans to decide whether to approve the shot for use in people 16 and older by January 2022.
Santa Ana, CAStreetInsider.com

UnitedHealth seeks more clarity on Biogen's $56,000 Alzheimer's drug coverage

(Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc said it needed more time to determine its coverage policy for Biogen's recently approved $56,000 Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm that is expected to raise costs for the U.S. government Medicare program. The government's Medicare program and private health insurers such as UnitedHealth, which sell Medicare...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

AstraZeneca says FDA advisory committee won't support CKD treatment for approval, partner FibroGen stock plunges

AstraZeneca PLC has disclosed Friday that a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee has voted 13 to 1 not to support approval of roxadustat for the treatment of anaemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) in non-dialysis dependent adult patients. Shares of FibroGen Inc. , which was AstraZeneca's partner in developing roxadustat, plummeted 34.1% in premarket trading, while AstraZeneca's U.S.-listed shares edged up 0.4%. The Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee also voted 12 to 2 that the benefit-risk profile of roxadustat didn't support approval for the treatment of anaemia in CKD in dialysis-dependent adult patients. "Although we are disappointed by today's outcome, we will work closely with our partner FibroGen and the FDA to determine the path forward for roxadustat," said Mene Pangalos, executive vice president of BioPharmaceuticals R&D at AstraZeneca. The company noted that roxadustat is approved in China, Japan, Chile and South Korea for the treatment of CKD, and is under regulatory review in the European Union. FibroGen's stock has tumbled 33.0% year to date through Thursday and AstraZeneca shares have gained 13.9%, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 16.1%.
Medical & BiotechStreet.Com

FibroGen Kidney-Disease Drug Set Back as FDA Panel Urges Rejection

FibroGen (FGEN) - Get Report shares slumped on Friday after an FDA advisory committee recommended against approval for roxadustat, the company’s drug for anemia stemming from chronic kidney disease. Shares of the San Francisco company recently traded at $15.89, down 36%. It had dropped 43% in the six months through...
HealthPosted by
Daily Herald

Medicare evaluating coverage for $56,000 Alzheimer's drug

WASHINGTON -- Medicare launched a formal process to decide whether to cover Aduhelm, the new Alzheimer's drug whose $56,000-a-year price tag and unproven benefits have prompted widespread criticism and a congressional investigation. A final decision isn't likely until next spring, said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS,...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

Kadmon's graft-versus-host treatment gets FDA approval

Kadmon Holdings Inc. said Friday that Rezurock, its treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) in adjusts and pediatric patients older than 12 was approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The biopharmaceutical company's stock, which has been halted for news until 2:45 p.m. Eastern, was up 7.6% in afternoon trading prior to the halt. Kadmon said it expects Rezurock to be available in the U.S. by late August 2021. "Patients receiving Rezurock reported significant improvements in cGVHD symptoms, showing that not only did treatment result in organ responses, but it also made people feel better," said Stephanie Lee, professor at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the University of Washington School of Medicine. "This is so important for a chronic disease with a high symptom burden." The stock has lost 8.0% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 15.5%.
MarketsInvestor's Business Daily

FibroGen Stock Collapses After FDA Panel Rejects Anemia Treatment

A Food and Drug Administration panel voted resoundingly against recommending approval for an anemia treatment from FibroGen (FGEN), and FGEN stock tanked on Friday. FibroGen is angling for approval in chronic kidney disease patients. But panelists voted 13-1 against recommending the FDA approve roxadustat in patients not dependent on dialysis. They voted 12-2 in the case of dialysis-dependent patients.
AnimalsPhys.org

FDA approves first lymphoma drug for dogs

The first full approval of a drug to treat lymphoma in dogs has been granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. "While canine lymphoma affects fewer than 70,000 dogs in the U.S. annually, it accounts for up to 24% of all cancers in dogs, making it one of the most significant canine cancers," Steven Solomon, director of the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine, said in an agency news release. "For the first time, dog owners have the assurance of a treatment that has fully met the FDA's standards for effectiveness in dogs."
Medical & BiotechUS News and World Report

Biogen Alzheimer's Drug Hits Roadblocks With Some Hospitals, Insurers

(Reuters) -Biogen Inc's Alzheimer's drug, the first new treatment for the memory-robbing disease in nearly 20 years, hit new barriers on Thursday with some large hospitals declining to use it and health insurers delaying a decision while awaiting coverage terms from Medicare. An influential panel of medical experts also voted...
Medical & Biotechbloomberglaw.com

UnitedHealth Still Developing Policy on Biogen Alzheimer’s Drug

Largest U.S. insurer seeks guidance from Medicare, physicians. UnitedHealth raises forecast as results top analyst estimates. is still developing its policies for coverage of the controversial new. Biogen Inc. Alzheimer’s treatment, and is seeking guidance from Medicare and physicians as it weighs its options, top executives of the health-care giant...
IndustryCNBC

No evidence yet that it's time for a 3rd booster, says former FDA director

There's not enough evidence that booster vaccines are needed for now, said Norman Baylor, president and chief executive officer of Biologics Consulting. "We're just not there yet … we don't have the evidence that it's time for a booster," he said, adding that in future, there could be new variants that render current vaccines ineffective or much less effective.
Industrychaindrugreview.com

Aurobindo gets FDA approval for baclofen tablets

EAST WINDSOR, N.J. – Aurobindo has received final approval from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application baclofen tablets USP, 10 mg and 20 mg. Aurobindo Pharma’s baclofen tablets USP, 10 mg and 20 mg, are an AB-rated generic equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD),Loiresal of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why the CDC and FDA Just Slapped Down Pfizer and Moderna

Pfizer and Moderna think that booster doses will be required. The CDC and FDA issued a public statement saying that booster doses aren't required right now. The public statement appears to be a rebuke to drugmakers, but the two sides aren't really disagreeing all that much. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna...
HealthMarietta Daily Journal

Commentary: Why we may never know whether the $56,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug actually works

The Food and Drug Administration’s approval in June of a drug purporting to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease was widely celebrated, but it also touched off alarms. There were worries in the scientific community about the drug’s mixed results in studies — the FDA’s own expert advisory panel was nearly unanimous in opposing its approval. And the annual $56,000 price tag of the infusion drug, Aduhelm, was decried for potentially adding costs in the tens of billions of dollars to Medicare and Medicaid.

Comments / 0

Community Policy