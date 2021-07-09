Fatal Shooting in Clearlake Oaks Being Investigated
The Lake County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting death in Clearlake Oaks. A woman in a hospital told investigators Wednesday morning that she shot and killed a man who assaulted her. Deputies went to a home on Island Circle to find a man dead from gunshot wounds. Not many more details were released as detectives are still investigating. It is not known what injuries the woman sustained and authorities are not releasing the man’s name until family has been notified.www.ksro.com
