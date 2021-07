Superior Livestock Auction hosted its Week In The Rockies Video Auction live from the Embassy Suites in Loveland, Colorado. Cattle producers offered 188,360 head of calves, yearlings, and breeding stock from 27 states for this auction. Cattle were sold on contract to deliver immediately through the end of March 2022. Superior Livestock went live with the auction at 8am CT. The Week In The Rockies Video Auction was broadcast on SLA-TV, Dish Network Ch. 997 and streamed on Superior Livestock Auction’s Click To Bid website. A shortened week of trade following the July 4th holiday led to fireworks in the sky and auction room for the four-day offering in Loveland, producing an upwardly trending market report.