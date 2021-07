Treasure Coast Regional Planning Council (TCRPC) has created a survey on access to capital (i.e. loans, credit, investment capital, or other forms on monetary support) that are crucial for a small business to continue operation, especially in times of need. After seeing the effects that COVID-19 had on local business, now more than ever, it is necessary to re-evaluate current programs and procedures and improve ways in which we get financial support to businesses seeking it.