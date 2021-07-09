Northshore Dock owner pleads guilty in payroll tax case
KEWADIN — A boat ramp and storage business owner pleaded guilty to not paying the government nearly $500,000 in payroll taxes. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office Western Michigan District announced last month that Jessica Marie Dowker, 39, of Kewadin, pleaded to a “willful failure” to hand over employees’ payroll deductions for Social Security, Medicare and Unemployment —commonly known as FICA — during a five-year period.www.record-eagle.com
