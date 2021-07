No matter what you have planned this summer, you can upgrade your look with a few trendy additions. Here are some trends to look to just in time for summer. Nothing says summer quite like long, sunny days at the beach. You can’t go wrong with a flowy, breezy dress in a trendy color or bright pattern (think: vivid hues like coral and fun prints like tie-dye). A loose, tiered dress doubles as an easy cover-up after a dip in the water, so there’s no need to invest in a separate cover-up once you have this versatile and stylish piece in your rotation. Breezy and super trendy rompers are also a sure bet.