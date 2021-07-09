U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for second week in a row -Baker Hughes

July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms added oil and natural gas rigs for a second week in a row as oil prices recently rose to their highest since Oct. 2018, prompting some drillers to return to the wellpad.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose 4 to 479 in the week to July 9, its highest since April 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday. RIG-USA-BHIRIG-OL-USA-BHIRIG-GS-USA-BHI (Reporting by Scott DiSavino and Nakul Iyer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)