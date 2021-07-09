Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for second week in a row -Baker Hughes

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms added oil and natural gas rigs for a second week in a row as oil prices recently rose to their highest since Oct. 2018, prompting some drillers to return to the wellpad.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose 4 to 479 in the week to July 9, its highest since April 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday. RIG-USA-BHIRIG-OL-USA-BHIRIG-GS-USA-BHI (Reporting by Scott DiSavino and Nakul Iyer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Add Oil#U S#Baker Hughes Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Baker Hughes Counts 18 More Drilling Rigs

The overall U.S. rotary rig count increased by five to 484 drilling units this week, Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) reported Friday. In its weekly count of operating rigs Baker Hughes noted the U.S. oil rig tally increased by two to 380. The U.S. gas rig total grew by three to 104 but the miscellaneous rig count stood at zero, the service company added.
Energy IndustryArkansas Online

Oil and Gas Report

UNION -- LANXESS Corporation of El Dorado for SWD 23S, HL: 2,452 ft. FNL & 244 ft. FWL 27-18S-15W, Latitude: N 33.127699687º Longitude: W -92.648123857º in Smackover. Permit depth: TVD: 8200 ft., MD: 8,200 ft. Work scheduled Aug. 1. COMPLETIONS. UNION -- Quanico Oil & Gas, Inc. for White 1,...
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Private oil producers drive rig count recovery

The number of drilling rigs operating nationally rose this week as private oil producers returned to the oil field, buoyed by crude prices hovering above $70 a barrel. Drillers added five rigs, raising the nation’s count to 484, according to oil-field services firm Baker Hughes and research firm Enverus. A year ago, there were 253 rigs in operation as the global pandemic slashed crude demand.
New York City, NYkitco.com

Oil falls for the week on supply concerns, rising COVID cases

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices were little changed on Friday and ended the week lower, sapped in volatile trade by expectations of growing supplies just when a rise in coronavirus cases could lead to lockdown restrictions and depressed demand. Brent futures rose 12 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $73.59...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

COLUMN-Oil prices anticipate increase in production: Kemp

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices are sending mixed signals about the production-consumption balance in the second half of 2021 and early 2022, implying the market is currently tight but likely to see significantly more output in the near future. In the physical market, Brent’s five-week calendar spread is...
Energy IndustryOdessa American

US rig count up five as prices fall

The rig count in the Permian Basin was up one this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 238 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 124 rigs were active in the region. Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is up five from last week...
Energy IndustryMidland Reporter-Telegram

Drilling activity continues steady recovery

Drilling activity continues a steady rise as the rig count recovers from last year’s sharp decline. Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes and data analytics firm Enverus reported the US rig count rose five to 484 this week. The two companies reported there are 231 more rigs at work than the 253 at work last July.
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes data show a third-straight weekly climb in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil was up by two at 380 this week. That marked a third weekly rise in a row. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, rose by five to stand at 484, according to Baker Hughes. August West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade higher for the session. The contract was up 34 cents, or 0.5%, to $71.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures finish higher Friday, but end down nearly 4% for the week

U.S. oil futures posted their first gain in three sessions on Friday, but U.S. prices fell around 3.7% for the week. "The rise of the delta variant is making traders concerned that demand growth will pause, at least for a few months," said Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research. "Also, the possibility that the OPEC+ agreement might fall apart, even if Saudi Arabia and the [United Arab Emirates] reach a compromise, suggests that the group won't keep enough oil off the market to send prices higher from here." The reported "compromise with the UAE could see others clamor for relief from quotas in the short term, which would at the least be bad for market psychology," he said. West Texas Intermediate oil for August delivery rose 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $71.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after logging on Thursday the lowest front-month contract finish since June 18, FactSet data show.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Angolan June crude output slides to 17-year low of 1.07 million b/d: ANPG

Upstream drilling, exploration work gradually starts to rebound. Angola's crude output plunged to a 17-year low of 1.073 million b/d in June, the country's energy regulator, Agência Nacional de Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis, or ANPG, said July 15. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience.
TrafficHouston Chronicle

Oil drops for second day

Oil fell for a second day after a surprise jump in U.S. gasoline stockpiles tempered signs that the American market has returned to robust health. Futures in New York slid near $72 a barrel after falling 2.8% on Wednesday, the most since mid-May. American inventories of gasoline and distillates -- a category that includes diesel -- both rose last week. Demand for gasoline pulled back from record levels seen at the start of the month, but average levels of consumption are returning to normal.
TrafficZacks.com

Oil Stocks Routed on Rising Fuel Supplies, OPEC+ Impasse

U.S. oil prices slid on Wednesday, as rising fuel inventories and conflicting information on whether Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have reached a compromise on OPEC+ production standoff outweighed the eighth straight fall in domestic oil stocks. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI crude futures moved down...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US LNG exports decline for second straight week: EIA

Total exports of gas in LNG form declined nearly 9% from the previous seven-day period ending July 7. US exports of LNG declined for the second week in a row, falling some 4bn ft3/d from the previous seven days, the government reported July 15. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA)...
Trafficrigzone.com

Oil Drops After Surprise Jump in Gasoline Stocks

(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell for a second day after a surprise jump in U.S. gasoline stockpiles tempered signs that the American market has returned to robust health. Futures in New York slid near $72 a barrel after falling 2.8% on Wednesday, the most since mid-May. American inventories of gasoline and distillates -- a category that includes diesel -- both rose last week. Demand for gasoline pulled back from record levels seen at the start of the month, but average levels of consumption are returning to normal.
Energy Industrythedallasnews.net

Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Saudi Aramco, ConocoPhillips

Due to the lack of new oil and gas fields and an increasing need for fossil fuels has upsurged the demand to make improvements in the existing oil fields. Thus, the demand for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) has been increased over the past few years and will further increase with respect to rapid industrial growth and the need for crude oil, EOR is an advanced technology used in extracting crude oil which couldn't be extracted through conventional oil extraction technologies from the existing oil reservoirs. It is also known as tertiary recovery process as it takes place after primary and secondary oil recoveries. Moreover, with the increasing gap between supply and demand for crude oil and growing demand from automobile industry will significantly increase demand for EOR over the forecasted period.
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil prices sink again, as investors look out for more supply

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell by more than $1 a barrel on Thursday on expectations of more crude hitting the market after a compromise deal between leading OPEC producers and a surprisingly poor weekly reading on U.S. fuel demand. Brent crude settled at $73.47 a barrel,...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

U.S. crude stockpiles fall for eighth week in a row - EIA

July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell for the eighth straight week last week, as renewed vigor in the U.S. economy continues to drive higher fuel demand, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. The report was delayed for one hour due to technical issues, the EIA said.
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

U.S. oil imports, exports up last week: EIA

HOUSTON, July 14 (Xinhua) -- U.S. crude oil imports and exports both increased during the week ending July 9, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday. U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.2 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, up by about 347,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged about 4.0 million b/d, up by about 1.4 million b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Comments / 0

Community Policy