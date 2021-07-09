This Student Built A Life-Saving Device Instantly Stopping Stab Wounds

The Verona Police Department is recognizing three young officers for their quick response to an emergency call last night, which saved the life of a Verona resident. According to a VPD post on Facebook, on Monday night Officers Maguire, McMahon and Clark were dispatched to an apartment where there was an unresponsive woman. They got there within three minutes of the 911 call, started performing CPR and used a defibrillator. As a result, by the time the Verona Rescue Squad and paramedics arrived, the woman had regained a pulse. The VPD said she was transported to a nearby hospital but did not provide other details on her status.