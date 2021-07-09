Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Goldman Sachs, United, Discovery and More

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,933,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 543,652 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $24,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).