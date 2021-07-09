Cancel
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Goldman Sachs, United, Discovery and More

By Hannah Miao, CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the companies making headlines in midday trading. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America — Bank stocks led the market comeback on Friday as bond yields rebounded. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America climbed more than 3% each as the 10-year Treasury yield bounced 7.2 basis points to 1.36%. The benchmark yield tumbled to 1.25% at its low on Thursday, intensifying concerns about an economic slowdown.

