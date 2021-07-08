Cancel
$2.35 million Midland home hits the market

By Midland Reporter-Telegram
Beaumont Enterprise
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 6,909 square-foot Midland home located at 6007 Dunbarton Oaks Blvd is on the market for $2,345,000. The house built in 2017 sits on an expansive .89 acres. The custom build home has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. It also has a gourmet kitchen with planked ceilings and an oversized island.

