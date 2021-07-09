Cancel
Middlesex County, CT

Flood Warning issued for Middlesex, New Haven by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 10:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Middlesex; New Haven The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in Southern Fairfield County in southern Connecticut Middlesex County in southern Connecticut New Haven County in southern Connecticut Western New London County in southern Connecticut * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 112 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has fallen throughout the morning into early this afternoon. Residual flooding from this earlier rain is still ongoing in some locations within the warned area. Also, some area rivers and streams may exceed their banks from excess and delayed runoff within the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bridgeport, New Haven, Waterbury, Norwalk, Meriden, Milford, Middletown, Wallingford, Norwich, Shelton, Naugatuck, New London, Guilford, Southbury, Wolcott, Colchester, Clinton, East Hampton, Old Saybrook and Durham.

alerts.weather.gov

