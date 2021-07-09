Flood Advisory issued for Bradley, Polk by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 11:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bradley; Polk The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Bradley County in east Tennessee Southwestern Polk County in east Tennessee * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 1224 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cleveland, Benton, Wildwood Lake, East Cleveland, South Cleveland, Waterville, Gap Springs, Conasauga, Flint Springs, Parksville, Red Clay State Park, McDonald and Apison.alerts.weather.gov
