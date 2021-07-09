Cancel
Louisiana State

12-year-old Louisiana boy shoots and kills home invader, saving his mother

By Mark Menard
WWL-AMFM
 8 days ago

A 12-year-old boy in Clinton, La., retrieved a hunting rifle during a struggle between his mother and a home invader, shooting and killing the intruder.

New Orleans, LA
All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

WWL-AMFM

NOPD investigates 7th Ward homicide

New Orleans Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in the 1800 block of Touro Street. Police say around 10:30 a.m. today, officers were sent to investigate a call of shooting in that location.

