Nassau County, FL

Capital improvements & government finance

By Press Release
 9 days ago

I read with great interest the recent article in the Fernandina Beach News-Leader, titled “Nassau County Commissioners consider improvement plan.” In the article, the county commission heard a report from Marshall Eyerman, assistant county manager, detailing a five-year capital improvement plan showing how the county intends to allocate funds to various priority projects. What the article fails to report on, however, is how the county plans to fund those priorities. A review of their website suggests, once again, and despite our rapid growth rate, the county intends to pay cash for long-lived capital projects in the plan.

