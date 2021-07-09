Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Memphis to honor Ida B. Wells with plaza, statue

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A statue of journalist, teacher and civil rights activist Ida B. Wells will be unveiled as part of a week’s worth of events honoring the former resident of Memphis, Tennessee.

The life-size bronze statue of Wells, who lived in Memphis for 10 years in the late 1800s, is being erected at a plaza in downtown Memphis. The unveiling is scheduled on July 16, culminating a week-long celebration of Wells’ life and legacy that also will include a community prayer service, a parade and a visit to a prominent lynching site in Memphis.

Wells was a Black journalist and publisher in the late 1800s and early 1900s. She helped found civil rights and women’s suffrage groups while fighting racial injustices such as lynching. She died in 1931.

Born in 1862 in Holly Springs, Mississippi, Wells moved to Memphis with her sisters in 1882 to live with her aunt. She taught at two Memphis schools before becoming a full-time journalist.

Three Black men and friends of Wells were lynched in Memphis in 1892, and Wells wrote articles about it. Wells’ office on historic Beale St. was destroyed and her life was threatened for her reporting on the lynching.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

508K+
Followers
279K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ida B. Wells
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Size#Ap#Black
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy