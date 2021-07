With the long nights here it’s time we started getting ready for outdoor socialising and, of course, for barbecues – the ultimate way to eat alfresco.The current relaxation of lockdown restrictions allows for up to 30 people to gather outside, with all rules set to be scrapped from 19 July, meaning many of us will soon be getting together with our nearest and dearest, whether in parks or gardens. National BBQ Week is taking place in the UK from 5 July to 18 July, and this year the event is celebrating its 25th anniversary. It will see the return of...