Charlottesville to remove Confederate monuments Saturday

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A Confederate monument that helped spark a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville is set to come down Saturday, the city announced. Charlottesville said in a news release that the equestrian statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee as well as a nearby one of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson will be removed Saturday. Designated public viewing areas for the removals will be established in both parks where the statues are located, the news release said.

