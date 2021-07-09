Charlottesville to remove Confederate monuments Saturday

For critical race theory opponents, perhaps consideration should be given to the following truths:. Slavery, segregation, the placement of Japanese Americans in internment camps, the removal of Native Americans from their land and placement on reservations with limited to no resources and mistreatment of Mexican Americans are neither theoretical nor imagined but were the result of systemic and systematic government-sanctioned mistreatment of groups of people at the hands of those who in positions of power, authority and control imposed their will on those that did not have the capabilities or resources to defend themselves in the light of heinous assault and crimes against humanity.