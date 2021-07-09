Cancel
Public Health

Racial, Ethnic Disparities Explored in Subjective Cognitive Decline

physiciansweekly.com
 11 days ago

THURSDAY, July 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) — In the United States, Black and Hispanic adults are more likely to self-report subjective cognitive decline (SCD) at a younger age than White adults, according to a study published online June 24 in BMC Public Health. Sangeeta Gupta, M.D., M.P.H., M.B.B.S., from Delaware...

#Disparities#Cognitive Decline#Scd#M B B S#Healthday News#Hispanic#Bmc Public Health#Delaware State University#Scd#White Individuals
HealthWKBW-TV

Nationwide effort to tackle racial disparity in childhood obesity

A new effort aims to tackle racial disparities in childhood obesity. The National Institutes of Health just awarded researchers $5 million in support of the effort, which hopes to break the obesity cycle. “It allows families to feel like they’re just changing behaviors, not taking medication or anything like that,”...
HealthMcKnight's

SNFs could be exposed to more falls after admitting residents already suffering from cognitive decline: study

Admitting seniors who have some form of cognitive impairment could expose skilled nursing facilities to more resident falls during their stay, according to a new study. A University of Texas-led research team found that seniors experiencing a decline in their brain function are more likely to experience a fall in a SNF compared to residents who were cognitively unimpaired.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Catheter Ablation Improves A-Fib Outcomes in Racial/Ethnic Minorities

WEDNESDAY, July 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Catheter ablation significantly improved major clinical outcomes compared with drug therapy among racial or ethnic minorities with atrial fibrillation (AF) enrolled in the CABANA trial, according to a study published in the July 13 issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
Medscape News

CABANA: Ablation Bests Drugs for AF in Racial/Ethnic Minorities

Catheter ablation appears better than drug therapy for treating atrial fibrillation (AF) in racial and ethnic minorities, according to a new look at CABANA trial data. CABANA, which was undertaken to compare catheter ablation and rate-control or rhythm-control drug therapy for AF, concluded there was no significant difference between the two strategies in improving the trial's composite primary outcome of death, disabling stroke, serious bleeding, or cardiac arrest.
Healthdocwirenews.com

Disparities by Race and Ethnicity Among Adults Recruited for a Preclinical Alzheimer Disease Trial

JAMA Netw Open. 2021 Jul 1;4(7):e2114364. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.14364. IMPORTANCE: Underrepresentation of many racial/ethnic groups in Alzheimer disease (AD) clinical trials limits generalizability of results and hinders opportunities to examine potential effect modification of candidate treatments. OBJECTIVE: To examine racial and ethnic differences in recruitment methods and trial eligibility in a...
Skin CarePosted by
Real Health

Do Unsafe Beauty Products Support Racial Health Disparities?

People of color face many socioeconomic risk factors that contribute to poor health outcomes. Now, findings show that a higher usage by African Americans—particularly women—of beauty products that contain harmful ingredients might result in the disproportionate development of a number of different diseases in people from this population group, reports eenews.net, an online news agency that focuses on energy and environmental issues in the United States and abroad.
Advocacymibluesperspectives.com

Blue Cross Pledges to Reduce Racial Disparities in Maternal Health

Shalon Irving was excited to become a mother. As an epidemiologist with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a lieutenant commander with the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, Irving was a highly educated and motivated woman. She found out she was pregnant while deployed with the...
Diseases & Treatmentscenterforhealthjournalism.org

Racial disparities in Alzheimer’s care are creating a looming crisis

For a decade, Sonia Cardona wasn’t acting right. It started when she was in her 50s. Once an extremely organized teacher’s aide in Chicago, she was forgetting where she had put things. Once a doting mother and grandmother, she was starting to get mean and impossible to live with. Her family members dismissed the problems, calling her “crazy.” Her family doctor said he thought it was depression because she’d lost her job. When Cardona’s behavior degenerated into paranoid screaming, a doctor at the hospital took one look at her MRI and saw a brain so ravaged, he diagnosed it as mad cow disease.
Health ServicesWharton

How the Pandemic Has Exposed Racial Disparities in Health Care

Wharton’s David Asch talks with Wharton Business Daily on SiriusXM about how the pandemic has exposed racial disparities in health care. The death rate for Black patients diagnosed with COVID-19 would be 10% lower if they received care at the same hospitals as white patients, according to a new study from Penn Medicine that adds to the mounting evidence of racial disparities in U.S. health care.
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Flossing and brushing could protect against cognitive decline, research shows

Flossing your teeth may help protect against cognitive decline as well as tooth decay, according to new research.Good mouth hygiene habits, such as brushing and flossing teeth, could prevent cognitive impairment cognitive impairment and dementia. This is according to some new research conducted by NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing.As part of the study, researchers analysed the results of 14 studies on tooth loss and cognitive impairment. They involved a total of 34,074 adults and 4,689 cases of people with diminished cognitive function and were conducted over an extended period of time.The results indicated that adults who had experienced more...
Health ServicesPosted by
Real Health

Despite Health Care Reform, Racial and Ethnic Disparities Linger

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) helped many low-income people secure health insurance and medical care at most hospitals by enrolling them in Medicaid. But although the ACA’s expansion of Medicaid also provided these individuals with access to specialty medical services, many still sought care at safety net hospitals that don’t provide them instead of going to non–safety net hospitals that do, according to new findings published in JAMA Network Open, reports HealthcareFinance.com.
Computer Scienceumich.edu

Racial disparities in police officers’ tone of voice can undermine trust

Racial disparities have hindered police-community relations. Now research shows that they originate in a surprising place: an officer’s tone of voice. A new University of Michigan study showed that officers communicate in a friendlier, more respectful and less tense manner to white men during routine traffic stops, but in a less positive tone to Black drivers. These interactions, in turn, shape people’s perceptions of and trust in law enforcement.
Women's Healthdocwirenews.com

Childhood Socioeconomic Status Does Not Predict Late-Life Cognitive Decline in the 1936 Lothian Birth Cohort

Front Psychol. 2021 Jun 21;12:679044. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2021.679044. eCollection 2021. This study examined childhood socioeconomic status (SES) as a predictor of later life cognitive decline. Data came from 519 participants in the Lothian Birth Cohort 1936 (LBC1936) study. SES measures at 11 years of age included parental educational attainment, father’s occupational status, household characteristics and a composite measure of global childhood SES (i.e., a total of low SES childhood indicators). Cognitive abilities were assessed by the Mini-Mental State Exam at ages 69.8, 72.8 and 76.7 years. Most indicators of low childhood SES (i.e., father manual worker, less than secondary school father education, household overcrowding, exterior located toilet, and global childhood SES) did not predict cognitive decline between the ages of 69.8 and 76.7. Participants with less educated mothers showed an increase in cognitive decline (β = -0.132, p = 0.048, and CI = -0.80, -0.00). The relationship between maternal educational attainment and cognitive decline became non-significant when controlling for adult SES (i.e., participant educational attainment and occupation). Adult SES did not mediate the latter relationship. This study provides new evidence that childhood SES alone is not strongly associated with cognitive decline. New knowledge is critical to improving population health by identifying life span stages in which interventions might be effective in preventing cognitive decline.

