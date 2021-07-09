Cancel
Business

Netflix Hires NPR and Apple Vet N’Jeri Eaton To Lead Its Podcast Efforts.

insideradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleN’Jeri Eaton, a veteran of Apple and NPR, has been hired by Netflix to lead the company’s growing podcast business. “I'm thrilled to join Netflix as the Head of Podcasts,” she said in a Twitter announcement, adding, “Sixteen years ago, I watched three DVDs from Netflix a day while working the late night lab shift at a university. My obsession for storytelling has taken me all kinds of places but this is truly a dream.” Eaton will guide Netflix’s podcasting efforts, including hiring hosts and producers and working with outside creators.

