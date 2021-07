Max Stuart Mullinax passed away July 5, 2021, in Graham. He was 94. A memorial service will be held at a later date under the direction of McMillan-Satterwhite Funeral Home. Max was born in Jack County on April 24, 1927, to the late James and Rubye Stuart Mullinax. He served in the Navy and was a World War II Veteran. He later worked as a land appraiser for the State of Texas. He was married to Claudia Marie David.