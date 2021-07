WWE has big plans for the Money in the Bank PPV this year, and Edge is currently set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the PPV. They didn't get a singles match at WrestleMania because Daniel Bryan was added to the bout, and the Head of the Table ended up pinning both men - at the same time - in the main event of the Show of Shows. Ultimately, Bryan went on to feud with Reigns in a match that ultimately saw him banned from SmackDown...and we haven't seen him on WWE television since.