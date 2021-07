How to treat crow’s feet must be one of the most asked cosmetic dermatology questions in our practice. Let’s start with what they are. Crow’s feet are the fine lines and wrinkles that fan out to the side of the lateral corner of your eyes. They are so named because of their likeness to a crow’s foot or footprint. At their earliest stage of development, around the age of 30, they happen because of repetitive squinting. At this stage I like to treat them with the simple use of botulinum toxins (such as BOTOX® Cosmetic, Xeomin®, and Dysport®). Cosmetic neurotoxin injections alone can soften dynamic wrinkles so much so that sometimes they disappear completely — at least while the botulinum toxin is active, which can be for up to three to four months.