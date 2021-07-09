CRS360 Webinar Series Returns July 15 With Post-COVID Workplace Panel.

While there currently is no prevention or cure for Alzheimer’s, a disease that affects 6.2 million Americans and 34,000 Utahns, The Alzheimer’s Association is offering free virtual webinars in July on the latest research. Registration is required.To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.• Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research in diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement, Wednesday, July 14, 9:30 to 11 a.m. • Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s (An interactive program where you’ll learn about important legal and financial issues to consider, Tuesday, July 13, 1 to 2:30 p.m. • Living with Alzheimer’s: for Caregivers – Middle Stage – Part 1 of 3– Care partners now become hands-on caregivers. Hear caregivers and professionals discuss helpful strategies to provide safe, effective care in the middle stage of Alzheimer’s. – Tuesday, July 13, 1 to 2:30 p.m. • Living with Alzheimer’s: for Caregivers – Middle Stage – Part 2 of 3– Tuesday, July 20, 1 to 2:30 p.m. • Living with Alzheimer’s: for Caregivers – Middle Stage – Part 3 of 3–Tuesday, July 27. 1 to 2:30 p.m. • Effective Communication Strategies & Understanding and Responding to Dementia-related Behavior Explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s and learn strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease. – Wednesday, July 21, 9 to 10:30 a.m. • The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease Learn about typical age-related changes, the benefits of a diagnosis & early detection. Wednesday, July 21, Noon to 12:45 p.m. • Understanding Alzheimer’s and Other Forms of Dementia. Learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the various forms of dementia, risk factors, current research, treatments to address some symptoms. Thursday, July 28, noon to 12:40 p.m. and Thursday, July 29, 2 to 3:30 p.m. . To learn more about Alzheimer’s Association go to alz.org and alz.org/utah.