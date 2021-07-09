Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CRS360 Webinar Series Returns July 15 With Post-COVID Workplace Panel.

insideradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry Radio Broadcasters will present its July installment of the CRS360 Webinar series July 15 (2pm ET, Zoom). The event, moderated by CRB Executive Director RJ Curtis, includes Inflection Point Coaching Principal Coach Cory Colton and PCC Executive Coach Diane Watson discussing “Re-entering the Post-COVID Workplace Part 1: Emotional IQ for Employers/Managers.”

www.insideradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diane Watson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Crs#Webinar#Productivity#Crb#Pcc Executive Coach#The Post Covid Workplace#Covid#Crs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Virtual Events
News Break
Health
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Career Development & Advicelanereport.com

The HR Manager: Returning to the Workplace

What will a return to the workplace look like, whether you are in an office or on a factory floor? The likelihood is that a return will look different for every organization. However, there is something we all have in common: COVID-19 has created a new understanding of work and how organizations can be affected by outside events.
Mental HealthPhys.org

COVID-19 has Australians worried about returning to the workplace

Four in five workers surveyed in an Australian study experienced fears around catching or spreading COVID-19 upon return to their worksite last year, with social and family impacts of abandoning work-from-home causing concerns for half of workers. The new research from Monash University's Insurance Health Work Group, part of the...
Small Business1380kcim.com

Webinar Series To Assist Small Businesses With Pandemic Recovery Now Available Online

While personal interactions were still limited and virtual meetings the norm, Region XII Council of Governments and the Small Business Development Center partnered in the production of a series of webinars. These nine presentations were distributed individually throughout early 2021 and offered subject matter to aid small businesses with planning for the future beyond COVID and recovering from the impacts of the pandemic. They are now making the entire webinar series available online and it can be accessed by following the link included below. The project was made possible through CARES Act funding provided to Region XII from the Economic Development Administration.
Livingston County, MIwhmi.com

Complexities Of Caregiving Focus Of New Webinar Series

A free six-week webinar is starting this month focused on support for caregivers as they continue on their journey with loved ones. Complexities of Caregiving is a virtual online series that will be held on Wednesdays in July and August, starting next week. It’s part of caregiver support activities put on by Livingston County Catholic Charities that are offered free to everyone in the community who is caring for a loved one with dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Lewy Bodies, chemo brain, and other memory-related diseases.
Economysmallbiztrends.com

43% Wonder if Return to Workplace is Necessary

Some 43% of US workers are on the fence in terms of returning back to work amid high levels of productivity from working remotely. This according to the June survey by the Conference Board. 43% Contemplating Return to the Workplace. As more and more offices plan to reopen their doors...
Softwarethemreport.com

WFG Announces Latest in Webinar Series

This webinar series, which began in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, has continued in the first month of each new fiscal quarter. In it, the business veterans trade off answering questions submitted in advance from their national audience of industry professionals. Topics range from the current state and future direction of the economy in general, to that of real estate, mortgage lending and title insurance in particular.
Medical & BiotechStamford Advocate

Controlled Contamination Services Hosts Webinar on "Optimizing Technologies in the Workplace"

DALLAS (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. Controlled Contamination Services announces its July webinar, “Optimizing Technology in the Workplace.” The webinar will air on July 21st at 10:00 AM PST and feature Peter Ankerstjerne as the host. This edition will highlight the history and changes driving the facility management industry and how they can positively impact your site.
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Learn How Three Behavioral Health Executives Are Planning For Post-COVID Sustainability -- A Free Webinar By Streamline Healthcare Solutions & OPEN MINDS

GETTYSBURG, Pa., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 18, 2021 at 2:00 pm EDT, OPEN MINDS will host a webinar, Executive Panel: Driving Organizational Sustainability Post-COVID , courtesy of Streamline Healthcare Solutions. During this event, an executive panel of leaders - Dr. Carrie Cadwell, PsyD, HSPP, CEO at Four...
Public Healthrebusinessonline.com

‘Power Panel’ at InterFace Event Provides Positive Outlook for Student Housing Sector Post-COVID-19

Moving toward the start of a fresh academic year, the outlook for the student housing industry keeps getting brighter. A testament to the industry’s movement out of the pandemic is taking place at the InterFace Student Housing conference in Austin, where nearly 1,300 attendees have been able to gather in-person for the first time since April 2019. This year’s event, which concludes today, is taking place at the JW Marriott downtown.
Erie County, NYThe Daily News Online

Elder law webinar series begins July 13

The Center for Elder Law & Justice is partnering with the Erie County Department of Senior Services to host the 21st Annual Elder Law Day Virtual Summer Series. This collaboration is designed to provide information on legal issues affecting older adults to assist them and their caregivers in making informed choices about their health, financial well-being, and long term health care needs.
Lawdarkhorizons.com

“Walking Dead” Lawsuit Settled For $200M

The long-running profit participation lawsuit over AMC’s “The Walking Dead” has come to an end. AMC Networks has reached a $200 million settlement deal with Frank Darabont and other producers who will continue to receive a share of future profits from streaming deals tied to both “The Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead”.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

The COVID-19 Situation in the U.S Might Deteriorate

The number of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus keeps getting higher in the U.S, and many states have already added some restrictions. Los Angeles County already decided to make mandatory again wearing masks indoors, even for those fully vaccinated. According to CNN, this decision came after the Delta variant started to become dominant in the U.S, and for more than a week, Los Angeles had more than 1.000 new cases daily. Last week, Orange County Mayor was thinking of also making masks mandatory indoors and in crowded places due to a rise in daily infections.
AdvocacyPosted by
KPCW

Alzheimer's Association Offers Free Webinars in July

While there currently is no prevention or cure for Alzheimer’s, a disease that affects 6.2 million Americans and 34,000 Utahns, The Alzheimer’s Association is offering free virtual webinars in July on the latest research. Registration is required.To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.• Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research in diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement, Wednesday, July 14, 9:30 to 11 a.m. • Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s (An interactive program where you’ll learn about important legal and financial issues to consider, Tuesday, July 13, 1 to 2:30 p.m. • Living with Alzheimer’s: for Caregivers – Middle Stage – Part 1 of 3– Care partners now become hands-on caregivers. Hear caregivers and professionals discuss helpful strategies to provide safe, effective care in the middle stage of Alzheimer’s. – Tuesday, July 13, 1 to 2:30 p.m. • Living with Alzheimer’s: for Caregivers – Middle Stage – Part 2 of 3– Tuesday, July 20, 1 to 2:30 p.m. • Living with Alzheimer’s: for Caregivers – Middle Stage – Part 3 of 3–Tuesday, July 27. 1 to 2:30 p.m. • Effective Communication Strategies & Understanding and Responding to Dementia-related Behavior Explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s and learn strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease. – Wednesday, July 21, 9 to 10:30 a.m. • The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease Learn about typical age-related changes, the benefits of a diagnosis & early detection. Wednesday, July 21, Noon to 12:45 p.m. • Understanding Alzheimer’s and Other Forms of Dementia. Learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the various forms of dementia, risk factors, current research, treatments to address some symptoms. Thursday, July 28, noon to 12:40 p.m. and Thursday, July 29, 2 to 3:30 p.m. . To learn more about Alzheimer’s Association go to alz.org and alz.org/utah.

Comments / 0

Community Policy