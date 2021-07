According to Page Six the main reason that Black Widow's Scarlett Johansson hasn't been doing many interviews for her new Marvel movie is that she's actually having a baby very soon. The outlet reports that Johansson is expecting her first child with new husband, Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost, with sources claiming the Academy Award nominee is "actually due soon." Though her first with her new husband, this would mark Johansson's second child after her daughter Rose with former partner Romain Dauriac. Once source told the outlet "Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile."