Woman Accuses Sister Of Having Affair With Her Husband After She Doesn't Eat Her Eggs

It's great to start new hobbies, especially after having children. It's important to have things that make us happy and feel productive. However, there is a line between a demanding hobby and a straight-up obsession. If you find that your 'hobby' is coming in between your relationship with your family, it might be time to reconsider how healthy it really is. A safe way to double-check how much of your life is consumed by this hobby is to ask yourself, "has this new passion caused me to accuse my sister of having an affair with my husband?" If no, you're probably ok. If yet, it's time to rethink some things.