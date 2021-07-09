Bangladesh factory fire kills at least 52 people

Guo Xinzhen went missing as a 2-year-old in 1997, sparking a nationwide search for him. This week police has announced that Guo had been found and reunited with his parents. "We found you, you've come back," his family said as they embraced him and broke down in tears, ending a 24-year search for the boy who was abducted as a 2-year-old. Guo Xinzhen's father's search had made national newspapers back in the day and served as inspiration for the movie titled Lost and Love. Guo's parents, who were farmers, told cops that their son was abducted near his home by an unfamiliar woman in 1997, reported CNN.