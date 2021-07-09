Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

How Royal Family Members Really Get Their Titles

By Sara Clark
Posted by 
The List
The List
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prince and princess, king and queen — these words conjure up images of fairy tales and fantasy books, but the reality of how members of the British royal family get their titles is rooted in historical texts and strict rules, with a dash of favoritism thrown in. Which doesn't mean that it's a dry or dull topic — quite the contrary! Combine grand-sounding matters, such as the Great Seal of the Realm, with the whims of ruling monarchs –- not to mention a couple scandals — and you've got yourself some juicy drama.

www.thelist.com

Comments / 0

The List

The List

55K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Royal#Princess Of Wales#Royal Highness#British Royal Family#Uk#Hrh#Royal Central#German#The Letters Patent#Monarch#History Com#American#Mental Floss#The Church Of England#English#British Heritage Travel#History Extra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
BBC
Country
Scotland
News Break
Royals
Related
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry’s Ex Reveals That He Was Neurotic and Paranoid

British royal family news reveals that Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex is now a married man, but back in the day he was quite the eligible bachelor. Prince Harry is now pushing the backside of 30 but in his 20s and early 30s he had no shortage of dates and romantic entanglements. Now what one of his past flings really thought about the runaway royal is coming to light.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

'Upset' Kate Middleton, Prince William May Not Release Prince George Birthday Photo: Report

Prince William and Kate Middleton may not release new birthday photos of their son Prince George this year, according to a royal biographer. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest child will be turning 8 years old on Thursday. However, royal fans may not get a new portrait of Prince George this year because his parents are reportedly "upset" over the cruel online comments targeting their son's appearance.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Daily Mirror

Princess Beatrice's wedding tiara was the source of serious stress for the Queen

Her wedding had been scaled back to adhere to the government's Covid-19 restrictions but the Queen and the late Prince Philip were among those to see her walk down the aisle. In fact, the Queen not only allowed her granddaughter to wear a stunning ivory dress from her collection for her big day, but she also loaned her a beautiful tiara that she wore on her own wedding day.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Sarah Ferguson Speaks Out About Princess Diana & Meghan Markle in Rare Interview

The Duchess of York has something to say about Princess Diana, and we're all ears. During a candid interview with People﻿, Sarah Ferguson revealed that her longtime friend would be pleased if she could see her sons Prince William and Prince Harry today. Ferguson said, "She would be very proud of her sons and their wives. And she would be just like me, obsessed with her grandchildren. Because that's what she loved."
U.K.Posted by
Best Life

The One Promise the Queen Made That Prince Charles Could Break, Sources Say

It's been said for months that when Prince Charles becomes King, there will be a lot of changes at the Palace. The Prince of Wales' plans for a slimmed-down monarchy are no secret, according to insiders. In an interview with talkRADIO in April, royal biographer Angela Levin said: "Prince Charles has wanted for a very long time to cut the monarchy down to save costs and to make people be worth the money that they got from the taxpayer." As the Daily Mail reported around the same time, Charles' vision for a downsized version of "The Firm" could include just hismself, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Duchess Catherine, and their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—as senior royals. In that case, other members of the family may be encouraged to take on more traditional jobs to help support themselves and the shift could even mean a loss of their titles, patronages, and possibly even their security except at royal events (as was the case with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice in 2011). But even before Charles becomes King, insiders say the Princes of Wales is causing tension within the family and could ultimately break a long-held promise that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip made decades ago. Read on to find out how Charles is rocking the boat.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Queen Elizabeth Wore a 19th-Century Bow Brooch Passed Down from Queen Victoria

Queen Elizabeth wore one of her most historic signature brooches this Friday. Buckingham Palace shared a picture of the Queen attending a virtual meeting with young leaders supported by the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, in a post on the official royal family Instagram on Friday. In the picture, the Queen appears to be wearing one of her three Victoria Bow Brooches that date back to the 1800s.
CelebritiesPopculture

Prince Charles Leaves Royal Family Member Furious Over Potential Denial of New Title

Prince Edward, the youngest of Queen Elizabeth's children and usually the one out of the spotlight, is reportedly not happy that Prince Charles might not grant him the Duke of Edinburgh title when Charles becomes king. Edward, 57, was thought to be the most likely Royal to inherit the title held by his and Charles' father, Prince Philip, but the title is now held by Charles. The Queen's husband held the Duke of Edinburgh title until his death in April at age 99.
Celebritiesamericanpeoplenews.com

Celebrities Who Love the Royal Family

Stars, they’re just like Us — they get invested in the royal family as much as we do!. Celebrities don’t shy away from singing the praises of the royals. Whether it’s gushing over the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, or excitedly anticipating the wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prior to their big day, stars have royal fangirl moments too.
Travelmarketresearchtelecast.com

Prince Harry would travel with his son Archie Harrison to the United Kingdom in a reconciliation plan

Expectations for the return of prince harry to the UK with her firstborn Archie Harrisonout of 2 are getting higher and higher. It is believed that the Duke of Sussex will arrive on British soil in the next few days to be at the unveiling of the statue of his late mother, the Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace on July 1, on what would have been his 60th birthday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy