The Switch OLED Is Exactly What I Wanted From Nintendo

Take your Steam games anywhere with the Valve Steam Deck portable pc gaming console. This gaming gadget runs the latest AAA games in a form factor you can take with you anywhere. It features hardware like a 7″ touchscreen, trackpads, and gyro controls. They’re all designed to make your portable gaming more PC-like and intuitive. What’s more, you get 64 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB storage options. Also, the stereo speakers provide a wide soundstage for an immersive listening experience. Moreover, this console gives you have access to your entire Steam library no matter where you are. Additionally, the 40 watt-hour battery gives you several hours of playtime for most games. Interestingly, you can even treat the Deck as a PC and use it to browse the internet, stream a video, or anything else you do on a computer. This gadget is also Bluetooth-ready, and the USB-C port handles all kinds of I/O.