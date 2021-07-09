Cancel
‘Atypical’ season four review: charming autism drama cut off too soon

By Zoya Raza-Sheikh
Cover picture for the articleWhen it was announced in February that Atypical’s fourth season would be its last, many were surprised. The offbeat drama, which centres around autistic teenager Sam (Keir Gilchrist) and his search for independence, was one of TV’s most popular teen dramas, beloved for its inclusivity and smart storytelling. Yet the Netflix commissioners are a brutal bunch and in the final episodes, the show struggles to provide a picture-perfect ending.

