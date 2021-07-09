Get ready for Spokane’s West End Oktoberfest
Mark the calendar. Buy your tickets now for West End Oktoberfest, which is scheduled for Saturday, September 18th in downtown Spokane. The West End Oktoberfest is a beer festival in downtown Spokane’s West End District. The event takes place at five participating breweries: River City Brewing, Iron Goat Brewing, The Golden Handle Project, Whistle Punk Brewing, and Brick West Brewing. The all-day event involves live entertainment, a commemorative Oktoberfest mug, and $3 pours of the Oktoberfest beers at all five breweries.washingtonbeerblog.com
