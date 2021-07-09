City Council Approves Contract For Plywood Trail Phase 1-A

(Le Mars) — During its Tuesday meeting, the Le Mars city council approved the contract bid of $1.53 million dollars for the start of construction on the Plywood Trail Phase 1-A, which will begin at Merrill and head towards Le Mars. Ultimately, the Plywood Trail when completed will provide a recreational trail that will stretch from Le Mars to Sioux City and connect Merrill and Hinton. Brett Langley is the project manager with McClure Engineering firm based in Sioux City and assigned the task to oversee the supervision of the proposed Plywood Recreational Trail. Langley talks about the portion of the trail that will begin construction.