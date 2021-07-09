Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Matheson: Says flight schools are awesome

yourvalley.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding a recent letter to the editor (“Why can’t aviation schools be awesome neighbors?” YourValley.net, June 8, 2021:. Aircraft training schools are awesome neighbors! Training aircraft have been flying safely out of Williams-Gateway and Falcon Field for more than 80 years. At one time Williams had so many take offs and landings each day it was reported to be the busiest airport in the world.

yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Economy
Related
Aerospace & DefenseTravel Weekly

Air traffic controllers’ strike to hit Loganair services

Loganair will be unable to serve airports operated by Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL) on July 29 because of a one-day strike by air traffic controllers. The industrial action will affect six airports – Inverness, Sumburgh, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Benbecula and Dundee. The airline will be cancelling flights affected by...
Surprise, AZyourvalley.net

Surprise home watch business continues growth

Surprise-based Seasonal Home Watch AZ by Janice has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the fifth year. The NHWA was formed in 2009 to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for home watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the U.S. and Canada. Home watch is a...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Tour Organizer Claims Hellish Flight Delay Wasn’t High-School Group’s Fault

A tour organizer alleges American Airlines was wrong to blame an entire group of Boston high-school graduates for a delayed flight—as only one student actually refused to wear a mask after the plane’s air conditioning system failed, the Boston Globe reports. The group’s initial flight was severely delayed when the plane scheduled to fly from Charlotte, North Carolina, to the Bahamas suffered mechanical issues. “During this time some passengers including the students may have removed masks due to the no air-conditioning/ventilation, quite unbearable conditions,” Eugene Winer, president of the Breakaway Beach, the company that organized the trip, told the Globe. “One passenger was officially escorted off of the aircraft but was not ticketed or charged with an offense.” He said that all passengers had to board a second plane because of the mechanical issues—but that flight was ultimately canceled after the airline couldn’t find an available pilot. Winer called the actions of the airline “disappointing.” “The act of one individual is not the responsibility of others, and the students that were abiding by the rules should not have had to endure this type of treatment,” he said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy