Lonely Planet writer Austin Bush recently traveled to Thailand through the 'Phuket Sandbox' initiative. He explains what the process was like and how travelers can also visit. Until recently, if you wanted to visit Thailand, the only way to do so was via a 15-day stay in Alternative State Quarantine (also known as ASQ). That meant staying put in a hotel room, with only occasional and brief escapes outside for sunlight and exercise. I have friends who have done this, and frankly, the experience sounds unpleasant.