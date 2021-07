“Black Widow” tries to accomplish a lot with a typically-sidelined character and her three new side-kicks. Natasha Romanoff is a cool, calm, and collected killer. She doesn’t talk much, but can give the occasional burn. Trying to make a feature film out of this persona is a difficult task in and of itself, especially in the family-friendly vein of typical Marvel films. Perhaps this is why quiet heroes like John Wick, or Mad Max are only able to thrive as protagonists in their gritty, bold, hyper-stylized universes.