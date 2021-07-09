Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Expanded Galaxy Mod Is Slowly Becoming The EGM From The Original Trilogy

By Liana Ruppert
Game Informer Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Expanded Galaxy mod was one of the most beloved mods for BioWare's original Mass Effect trilogy. With the remaster out now, and with so many enjoying it, the modding community (from the user side) has wondered if it will be back in its full glory. With the recent coding change, modders now have access to the assets and tools needed to bring their vision to life, including bringing back the Expanded Galaxy Mod for Mass Effect Legendary Edition. While it's not back in its full form currently, here's a breakdown of what you can access now and what plans down the road look like.

www.gameinformer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modding#Mods#Mass Effect#Expanded Galaxy#Toggle#Omega#Normandy Security Scanner#Egm Settings#Cic#The Expanded Galaxy Mod
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Samsung Galaxy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Next Mass Effect Dakimakura Is A Tali Body Pillowcase

Bioware revealed his second Mass effect character dakimakura, which is a pillowcase for the body, and this time it features Tali. People can immediately pick up the pillowcase with the Quarian on it. It ships immediately after purchase and costs $35. [Thanks, Wario64!]. The Tali dakimakura has two different designs....
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Mass Effect Legendary Edition mod fixes infamous Conrad Verner glitch

A new mod for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition has fixed the series' infamous save bug involving Conrad Verner - the infamous Shepard fan who loves to bug you. The glitch caused Mass Effect 2 to incorrectly remember how you had treated Verner in Mass Effect 1, if you were nice to him. Catching up with Verner a second time, he would always react like you had put a gun in his face to get him to desist from acting like a trained N7 recruit for his own good.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Here's a stunning mod that remakes the original TIE Fighter

A group of dedicated fans have remade 1994 LucasArts classic TIE Fighter to frankly stunning effect, giving new life to the nearly 30 year old game. Using the engine from 1999's X-Wing Alliance, given new life by a major mod project to update that game, the creators of TIE Fighter: Total Conversion have remade all 13 campaigns, and their training missions, to deliver the original experience remade in a far superior engine.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Witcher 3 mod uses AI voice software to imitate original actors

AI is simultaneously a tremendous and questionable thing. For every good thing it does, there’s an argument against it, and a new mod has raised a lot of ethical questions over voice AI, which attempts to imitate someone’s voice as accurately as possible, and allow anyone to make them say anything they input.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Mass Effect Latest Dakimakura Is Popular Quarian Tali

Game company BioWare recently unveiled its latest pillowcase of a Mass Effect character that they are going to sell. The next dakimakura (translated as pillowcase) is none other than the beautiful and sexy Quarian Tali. It can now be purchased on the official website and can ship instantly for just $35.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Mass Effect Modder Restores Some Questionable Content

Over the years, the "Mass Effect" series has drawn multiple criticisms. Everything from the third game's controversial ending to the ill-controlled Mako in the first "Mass Effect" have been documented as flaws throughout the franchise — but some of those mistakes have been corrected. For instance, the developers thought better of a series of camera angles that placed a heavy emphasis on the character Miranda Lawson's bottom.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Announced a RoboCop FPS based on the original trilogy

RoboCop: Rogue City, a first person shooter game based on the original RoboCop trilogy, has been announced and will come to consoles and PC in 2023. Developed by Teyon (Terminator: Resistance), published by Nacon and made in collaboration with MGM, the game will put you in the big silver boots of the film’s protagonist (Alex Murphy), and will tell a new story within the universe of RoboCop.

Comments / 0

Community Policy