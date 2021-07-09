Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Sainsbury's and Royal Mail investor eyes London float for energy empire

By Rachel Millard
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillionaire Sainsbury's and Royal Mail investor Daniel Křetínský is weighing a London float of his energy empire, deepening his war chest as new potential targets loom. His EP Infrastructure said it was considering a stock market listing as part of a strategic review of the company, which made sales of €3.2bn (£2.7bn) last year from its gas pipes and storage equipment in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Mail#Amsterdam#Infrastructure#British#Morrisons#Fortress Group#Clayton Dubilier Rice#Apollo Global#French#Le Monde#German#Metro#Casino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Industry
Related
BusinessLife Style Extra

PRESS: Very Group owners appoint STJ to explore potential London IPO

(Alliance News) - The owners of multi-brand online retailer Very Group Ltd have appointed STJ Advisors to prepare the company for a possible initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange next year, Sky News reported Friday. Very Group sells clothing, electrical goods and toys, and is owned by David...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Red Ribbon Asset Management expansion to Europe

Red Ribbon Asset Management Plc - launches in Europe as Red Ribbon Capital Partners BV, The Netherlands and appoints Frank Olgers as CEO. Red Ribbon Asset Management Plc, launches its operations in Europe through the incorporation of Red Ribbon Capital Partners BV, The Netherlands ('Red Ribbon Europe') Frank Olgers appointed...
MarketsValueWalk

FTSE 350 Look Ahead: Netflix, easyJet, Royal Mail And More

Look ahead to FTSE 350 & other companies reporting from 19 to 23 July. Subscriber growth at Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) hits a snag. We’ll find out how shifting travel restrictions impacted easyJet plc (LON:EZJ)’s summer expectations. Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) under a little pressure as the e-commerce boom tails off.
Grocery & SupermaketBBC

Sainsbury's to encourage mask-wearing from Monday

Sainsbury's customers will be encouraged to keep wearing masks from Monday, after the legal requirement to do so is dropped. The supermarket said there would be signs and tannoy messages to remind customers to wear a face covering. It joins bookseller Waterstones, which said customers should wear masks to protect...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

Sainsbury's rebuked on pay as one fifth of investors oppose report

LONDON (Reuters) - Nearly one fifth of votes cast at Sainsbury’s annual shareholders’ meeting on Friday opposed the British supermarket group’s remuneration report in the latest investor protest against executive pay. Ahead of the meeting investor advisory groups had recommended shareholders vote against the report because the board’s remuneration committee...
IndustryThe Independent

Eyes on construction figures as Barratt updates investors

Analysts and investors will be on the lookout for any indication that Barratt Developments is not on track to hit its construction targets when the company reveals its recent performance on Wednesday. Barratt has said it expects to complete between 16,000 and 16,250 homes this year, which would be a...
Grocery & SupermaketBBC

Sainsbury's stops selling CDs and DVDs

Supermarket giant Sainsbury's says it has decided to stop selling CDs and DVDs as streaming services take their toll on sales of the products. A spokesperson said Sainsbury's customers increasingly went for music and films online instead of buying the shiny silver discs. The firm said sales were being phased...
BusinessUS News and World Report

London Wises up on Fintech to Help Secure Post-Brexit Floats

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's future as a hub for fintech in the wake of Brexit faces a crucial test this week with the London Stock Exchange listing of cross-border payments firm Wise. A flourishing fintech sector is seen as a way for the British capital to maintain its position as...
Financial Reportsrock947.com

Sainsbury’s sales beat expectations in latest quarter

LONDON (Reuters) – British supermarket group Sainsbury’s on Tuesday beat expectations for first-quarter sales though growth did slow sharply reflecting a tough comparison with last year when shoppers stocked-up for a first COVID-19 lockdown. The group, which trails market leader Tesco in annual sales, said like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, rose...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

Sainsbury's focus is on strategy, not takeover frenzy

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - The boss of Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) said on Tuesday his focus was on delivering the British supermarket group's strategy rather than the takeover frenzy that has gripped the sector. Shares in Sainsbury's, Britain's second largest grocer after market leader Tesco (TSCO.L), are up 24% so far...
Grocery & SupermaketTelegraph

Sainsbury’s cuts prices in war with Aldi and Lidl

Sainsbury’s is launching a fresh round of price cuts in the latest onslaught against its rivals as supermarkets battle it out to win customers. Britain’s second-biggest grocery chain will reduce the cost of 60 staples across fruit, vegetables, meat and dairy by the end of the month by investing £50m.
StocksShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 30,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 932.00 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
BusinessNew York Post

Agnelli heir reportedly eyed Armani tie-up to build luxury empire

John Elkann, scion of Italy’s Agnelli family, has been exploring a possible tie up with fashion designer Giorgio Armani as part of a plan to build a luxury conglomerate potentially anchored around Ferrari, five sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Elkann, who chairs Franco-Italian car group Stellantis, offered to...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Hardman & Co Research: CyanConnode (CYAN): Further contract award in Thailand

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: CyanConnode (CYAN): Further contract award in Thailand 16-Jul-2021 / 17:00 GMT/BST. Hardman & Co Research: Further contract award in Thailand. CyanConnode has announced a significant additional order in Thailand, securing a follow-on order for 31,000 smart meter modules and gateways. Substantial further...
RetailBirmingham Star

How COVID has affected UK businesses - and what happens after July 19

Britain will be finally free of most of the restrictions placed on it during the pandemic from July 19 (and Northern Ireland from July 26). Armed with the knowledge that the majority of the adult population has been double-vaccinated, officials are removing almost all legal restrictions on social contact. What...
MarketsLife Style Extra

N18/21 - Restatement of closing price - PLAZ

N18/21 - Restatement of closing price - Plaza Centers N.V. (TIDM: PLAZ, ISIN: NL0011882741) 1. The official closing price of Plaza Centers (TIDM: PLAZ, ISIN: NL0011882741) will be restated as 380p. All transactions at the closing auction uncrossing price of 24p will be cancelled under Rule 2120 of the Rules of the London Stock Exchange.
Beauty & FashionDesign Taxi

Giant Burberry Bag Sighted Floating Along London’s River Thames

A UFO was spotted on London’s River Thames: that is, an Unidentified Floating Object. At least, until you squint at the structure keeping it afloat to see the Burberry name, or recognize the Olympia design, and realize that it’s a giant handbag. “We were shocked, actually ,because it’s really huge,”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy