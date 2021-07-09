Sainsbury's and Royal Mail investor eyes London float for energy empire
Billionaire Sainsbury's and Royal Mail investor Daniel Křetínský is weighing a London float of his energy empire, deepening his war chest as new potential targets loom. His EP Infrastructure said it was considering a stock market listing as part of a strategic review of the company, which made sales of €3.2bn (£2.7bn) last year from its gas pipes and storage equipment in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.www.telegraph.co.uk
