Portland, OR

Record-breaking heat wave takes toll on pets and wildlife in Pacific Northwest

Posted by 
Portland Report
Portland Report
 8 days ago

(Tim Graham/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) The record-breaking heat wave that recently swept through the Pacific Northwest not only had an impact on people living in the region, but on wildlife and pets, KATU reports.

“Just like any other animal, any human, if you’re not acclimated to the heat, if it’s a sudden rise like we had, there’s just no way to cope with it,” Dr. Shana O’Marra, chief medical officer at DoveLewis Emergency Animal Hospital, said.

According to O’Marra, DoveLewis saw a major increase in animal patients during the heat wave.

“We saw a particularly large number of wildlife who came in,” she said. “So we saw a lot of birds in distress, a lot of fledglings that left their nest early.”

O’Marra said multiple dogs died from heatstroke, but couldn’t provide specific numbers. The pet and animal death toll is difficult to determine, as the deaths aren’t reported like human deaths.

“We know that we lost pets due to heatstroke,” she said. “What we don’t know is just how many.”

She said she hopes the tragedy can be a learning experience for future extreme heat.

“Take the heat seriously and treat it just like any other disaster, and have an emergency plan for yourself and have a plan for your pets,” O’Marra said.

Portland Report

Portland Report

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

