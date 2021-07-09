Flash Flood Warning issued for Androscoggin, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 13:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Androscoggin; Cumberland; Sagadahoc; York The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Sagadahoc County in south central Maine South Central Androscoggin County in southwestern Maine Central Cumberland County in southwestern Maine Central York County in southwestern Maine East Central Strafford County in central New Hampshire * Until 900 PM EDT Friday. * At 110 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Portland, Rochester, South Portland, Auburn, Biddeford, Brunswick, Westbrook, Alfred, Sanford, and Dover. This includes the following Rec locations Ogunquit Beach, Wells Beach, Fortunes Rock Beach, Higgins Beach, Crescent Beach State Park, Scarborough Beach State Park, Reid State Park, Old Orchard Beach and Popham Beach State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 between mile markers 14 and 74. Interstate 295 between mile markers 1 and 28. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED