Special Weather Statement issued for Abbeville, Anderson by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTH CENTRAL ANDERSON AND SOUTHWESTERN ABBEVILLE COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM EDT At 111 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles west of Abbeville, or near Lowndesville, moving east at 20 mph. Locations to be impacted include Iva, Lake Secession, Lowndesville and Antreville. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail will be possible in these areas.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0